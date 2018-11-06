Investigation of voter intimidation signs underway in Rexburg

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho reports the Madison County Clerk is headed to a county precinct to investigate signs of voter intimidation.

ACLU of Idaho was first notified of this when Kristine A tweeted, "I just left my polling place in Rexburg and if this isn’t voter suppression and intimidation of local college students idk what is # IDpol"

I just left my polling place in Rexburg and if this isn’t voter suppression and intimidation of local college students idk what is #IDpol pic.twitter.com/v1uF7GzdVU — Kristine A (@_Kristine_A) November 6, 2018

According to ACLU of Idaho, so far today they have received complaints regarding the use of Personal Identification Affidavit, Spanish translation access and lack of voter registration forms at the polls.

ACLU of Idaho says, "If you see similar signs of voter intimidation at your polling location, please call us at 208-344-9750."