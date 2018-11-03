Local political parties try to get final message out to voters

Getting final message out before elections

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It is time for some last-chance efforts for campaigning for Tuesday's midterm elections. Do not be surprised if you receive unknown calls or an unexpected knock at your door these next few days.

Bonneville County Democrats are trying to spread the word about candidates using their final literature drops, while Bonneville County Republicans also are finishing some final projects for this campaign season by handing out flyers.

Both parties say it's been a fairly strong campaign season and that most of the work has already been done. The parties say they will be doing last-chance door knocking and making phone calls to the community.

This weekend is just about reminding people to get out and vote.

"That's extremely important, that we get out and let all people know that we represent everybody," said Bryan Zollinger, the Republican nominee for state representative for District 33, Idaho Falls. "Not just Republicans, but all citizens of this district and this state."

"We won't be talking about candidates," said Miranda Marquit, the chair for Bonneville County Democrats. "We're just going to be talking about, here's where you go to vote. Do you have a plan to vote? The county elections office actually has my number, and if you need a ride to the polls, we actually have a list here of several people who are willing to give rides to the polls."

Candidates and volunteers want to engage with people about why it is part of their basic rights to vote.

Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.