Wyoming's Lummis announces run for Enzi's US Senate seat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming says she is running for Senate.



The Republican said in a campaign video Thursday she'll run for the seat U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is vacating.



Lummis is running on a pro-President Donald Trump agenda of building a U.S.-Mexico border wall, reforming the nation's immigration system and confirming conservative judges.



The 64-year-old Lummis was elected to Congress in 2008 and decided not to run again in 2016. She's also a former state legislator and state treasurer.



Several other candidates are considering runs for the open seat. Other potential contenders for the Republican nomination are U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican donor Foster Friess and businessman Bob Grady.



The Republican nominee will be favored to win the general election in conservative-leaning Wyoming.