Pomerelle Mountain Resort owner dies

POMERELLE MOUNTAIN RESORT (KIFI/KIDK) - The world of skiing has lost a true friend and ambassador. A. W. "Woody" Anderson passed away Sunday.

He and his wife, Sandy, are the long-time owners of Pomerelle Mountain Resort, in southern Idaho.

He became owner/president of Pomerelle Mountain Resort, Albion, Idaho in 1974.

Additionally, he was president of Magic Mountain ski resort near Twin Falls, Idaho, from 1977-1984.

Woody also served as a member, and then chairman of the Idaho Travel Council. He was also one of the special Idaho envoys from Idaho to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Woody began teaching skiing in 1947, in Salt Lake City, Utah with the Deseret News Ski School. He joined the Brighton Ski School in 1948 and was its assistant director from 1954-1962. From 1956-1963 he owned and operated the Wood Haus Ski and Sports Shop in Brighton. He then moved to Park City and from 1963 to 1967 he and his first wife, Ginny, owned and operated the Minor's Find Ski and Sport shop. Woody became ski school director at Park City resort in 1964 and was named its general manager in 1965 serving in both capacities until 1971, when he was appointed vice president/general manager of Park City. He played an integral part in the early development of Park City Resort.

Woody was one of the founders of the Intermountain Ski Instructors Association, serving as its secretary, certification chairman, president and director. He was national certification chairman of the Professional Ski Instructors of America in 1968 and was designated a lifetime member for his contributions to organized skiing by the Professional Ski Instructors of America, in 1978. He was inducted into the PSIA–I Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame in 2007.

Woody is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandy. His children, Jody (John), Chris (Georgia), Gretchen (Buster) and Nathan (Cynthia). His stepchildren, Mike (Janay), Lisa (Jeff) and Kevin (Krien). His 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson.