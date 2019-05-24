Portneuf District Library disappointed by election results, but they're not done yet

Portneuf District Library disappointed by election results but theyre not done yet

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

The staff at the Portneuf District Library are disappointed with Tuesday's election results. Voters living in the Portneuf Library District rejected an $11.6 million construction bond for a new library.

The final tally was 519 against 399 in favor of the bond. Library staff blames the outcome on misinformation given to the public about the bond.

However, library administrators don’t plan to give up yet. Going forward, they plan to develop a citizen input committee to get community feedback in hopes to try again in November’s election.

If you would like to be a part of their citizen input committee, you can call the library at (208) 237-2192 or visit the Portneuf District Library website to learn more.