Power County hospital bond falls short

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Power County voters were asked to approve a $2.9 million construction bond to pay for renovations of Power County Hospital, including a 14,400 square foot expansion, and a new hospital therapy building.

The bond was approved by a vote of 592 in favor to 487 against. That is a 54% majority, but the measure required a 2/3 majority for approval.

The bond would have cost property owners an estimated $20.61 per $100 thousand of assessed valuation.

