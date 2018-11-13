Power County Hospital District under construction in massive expansion project

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Power County Hospital District patients are ok after being evacuated from the hospital when a small fire broke out over the weekend. Officials say the fire was caused by old wiring. This is just one of the many things that needed updating within the hospital.

For the past 15 years, the Power County Hospital District has needed a renovation. However, it was only 2 years ago when they first began construction. Hospital CEO, Dallas Clinger says it's been a long time coming.

"Some of this wiring is over 60 years old. It was just old and at some point, it just has to be finished. So, this project will replace all of that old wiring and help us be safer in the future."

Along with Hospitals electrical update, they also plan to expand their facility. In total, there will be 16,000 square feet for a larger nursing home, more hospital rooms, as well as a safer helicopter pad. This was a 15 million dollar project, funded through a community bond.