ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - People who live in the Pinehaven area of Island Park face a few hours in the dark Thursday morning.

Fall River Electric crews will use a power outage to install new underground line in the area. It will begin around 9:30 a.m. and the work should be done by around Noon.

People with questions or concerns should contact Fall River at 800-632-5726.