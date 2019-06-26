Power restored to Idaho Falls Power & Fall River

Pixabay

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Fall River Electric reports power has been restored to some areas of Madison and Jefferson County. A small equipment fire at a substation was blamed for the outage. Spokesman Ted Austin said the repair work may require an additional, brief outage later today or within the next couple of days to permanently repair the damage.

UPDATE: According to its website, Idaho Falls Power has restored electricity to the west side of Idaho Falls.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Portions of Idaho Falls were experiencing a power outage shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. Crews have been dispatched to get it restored as soon as possible.

Fall River Electric customers are also experiencing an outage in the Ririe and Labelle areas of Jefferson County and the Archer area of Madison County.

Early reports indicate there may have been a fire in the substation that serves those areas. Crews have been sent to restore power as quickly as possible.

