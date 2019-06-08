Prayer walk for missing and murdered indigenous people

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

In Fort Hall, community members and religious leaders marched this morning in reflection of missing and murdered indigenous people. More than 100 tribal and nontribal people walked in their honor, all in hopes of finding justice for them.

"Say their names" and "Bring them home": those were the messages being carried on signs in Fort Hall on Saturday morning for the Shoshone Bannock prayer walk.

Roxanne White, leading the prayer walk, is visiting from the Yakima Reservation. She went missing at 4 years old, has family members who are missing and is a victim of human trafficking.

"I really love to support families. I know what that's like," White said.

She was invited to Fort Hall by the Pevo family, whose son, Austin Pevo, went missing in Fort Hall on Feb. 3 of last year. Matt Broncho, who's been missing since April, is also being spotlighted.

"For them to have their sons missing, and as a mother and as a grandmother and as a native woman, I'm here to support them and to stand with them," White said.

Support is needed for families with missing children, but they are also looking for answers.

"I'm just doing my best to support all indigenous people for justice and for answers and to bring our relatives home," White said.

Among those looking for answers is Susan Pevo, Austin Pevo's mother.

"When someone goes missing, you just don't know what to do. I'm just really lost. I just wish someone would come forward and just tell me what happened to him," Susan Pevo said.

Austin Pevo's family not only wants justice but to be able to move on by knowing what happened to him. However, until his mom knows for sure, she'll continue to look for her son.

"I'm not going to stop looking for him. I'm going to keep continuing, and whatever I can do to keep his face and his name out there., I'm going to keep doing it," Susan Pevo said.

For those who have any information on any missing person in Fort Hall, you are asked to contact the Fort Hall Police Department.

"I'm not going to stop looking for him. I'm going to keep continuing and whatever I can do to keep his face and his name out there. I'm going to keep doing it," Pevo said.

For those who have any information on any missing persons in Fort Hall, you are asked to contact the fort hall police department.