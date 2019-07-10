Preparing for snow on high-elevation hikes

Preparing for snow on highelevation...

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An extra snowy winter means many hiking trails in the area are still covered or partially covered in snow. The current snow line is at about 9,000 feet. Idaho Mountain Trading in Idaho Falls said it is seeing more sales of equipment such as axes and crampons at this time of year than what is typical.

"The thing about snow is, depending on the temperature outside, it can change," said Daniel Bonney with Idaho Mountain Trading. "Snow can be firm in the morning and real soft and squishy in the afternoon. And the traction levels will change depending on the temperature of the snow."

Bonney said to make sure you have the proper equipment for the snow. It is important to be prepared when heading up a trail.

"We definitely recommend, at the very bare minimum, having crampons and an ice ax to travel across anything that has a steep angle to it," Bonney said. "You want to be able to self-arrest in case you do start to slide. Crampons for traction, but knowing how to use the gear properly is essential as well."

He said to be sure to check in at ranger stations to get the latest update on trail conditions before you go.

"Know what you know, and know what you don't know," Bonney said. "And be prepared to change plans at the last minute if you run into or encounter something you're not experienced dealing with."

Bonney also suggests reading the book called "Mountaineering: Freedom of the Hills" to get more background and information on various hikes in the area.