Property owners in Bannock County waiting for next year's assessments

Bannock Assessments to be mailed soon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Property owners in Bannock County are waiting for their annual assessments. They were to be sent on June 3, but they are hoping they will be mailed on Friday.

Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies said the delay stems from a recent update to their computer system. They want to make sure the information is correct before sending the notices.

“If the notices go out tomorrow, they are not going to get their notice until after the deadline. We have been in close contact with the state. The state has been over here trying to help us. We are doing our very best. We just want to make sure that it's accurate. Please don't hesitate to contact the Assessor’s office. We will have information online for you,” said Davies.

Under Idaho code, property owners have until the fourth Monday in June to make an appeal request, which is this coming Monday. But county commissioners said they will work with patrons if needed.

“We didn't have a confirmed date of when we could actually get the information out. So, rather than cause mass panic and concern, we thought we will wait until we have some information that we could actually say, here it is, we hope that you see these in the mail next week and because of the deadline we are going to open up the opportunities for you to go ahead and appeal," said Ernie Moser, Bannock County Commissioner.

The Assessor’s office said there will be a deadline to those appeals, but If you are concerned and want to get a hearing with the board, you can file by the deadline Monday.

To contact the Bannock County Assessor’s office call 208-236-7260 or visit their website at https://www.bannockcounty.us/assessor.