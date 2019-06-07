Property tax calculator available for some taxpayers

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you own property in Idaho, you have or will soon see your latest assessed valuation from your County Assessor's office in the mail. The assessed value of your property will be used to establish your property tax bill for next year.

The notice includes a list of the taxing districts your property is included in and the expected schedule of public hearings each of those districts plans to consider their budget needs.

The Idaho State Tax Commission advises that an increase in property valuation does not necessarily mean you will see a property tax increase.

The State Tax Commission has worked with 24 Idaho counties to build a "calculator" for property owners to get an idea about what their tax liability might be.

The 24 participating counties include: Ada, Adams, Bear Lake, Benewah, Bingham, Blaine, Boise, Bonneville, Boundary, Butte, Canyon, Cassia, Clark, Elmore, Franklin, Jefferson, Jerome, Latah, Minidoka, Nez Perce, Owyhee, Power, Twin Falls and Valley.

You can find the calculator here or on the "Quick Picks" page of the state tax commission website



The Tax Commission advises the estimate might not include new taxing districts and recent voter-approved levies.

The actual amount of levies will be determined as taxing entities set their budgets during public hearings this summer.