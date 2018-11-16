Public expresses concern about 17th & Woodruff intersection project

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Public Works Department held a public meeting Thursday night for input on a project at the intersection of 17th Street and Woodruff. The response wasn't all positive.

The intersection of 17th Street and Woodruff is one of the most congested in Idaho Falls. According to the Idaho Falls Public Works Department, about 4,000 vehicles go through the intersection during the peak evening hour. The city has decided to give the intersection more lanes for a smoother flow similar to other intersections in the city.

"I think a lot of people noticed when we completed the construction at 17th Street and 25th East. You know how much that reduced people's delay getting through that intersection," said Kent Fugal, the Idaho Falls city engineer. "We expect this project to have a similar impact on this intersection at Woodruff and 17th."

Not everyone is happy about the plans, however. Home and business owners in the proposed area are concerned about access to their driveways. Some in the area will be closed off. Others are concerned about the increased traffic the construction will push to other areas.

"I think it's a good design and I think it's well needed in that area," said Eileen Wolcott, who lives near the intersection. "The only concern I would have would be the impact on the business owners and access to their businesses."

"Well, I like that they're going to increase the flow of the intersection," said Patrick Hurley, who also lives near the intersection. "It's hard to get through. But the amount of traffic that it's shoving down into the residential area, I don't think has been addressed properly and it needs to be addressed. What's going to happen to those residents with the increased flow?"

The city says it will take the public's concerns into consideration and see what it can do to make the project better. It hopes people will look at the positive impact the project will have in the long run.

"We just hope people will be patient and understanding with us and try to look at the good that will come later on as we try to work through the challenges today," Fugal said.

Comments and concerns about the project can be emailed to ifeng@idahofallsidaho.gov. The public works department asks that they be sent by Nov. 30. Final design plans are scheduled to be completed next year and construction is expected to begin in 2022.