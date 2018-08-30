Public land managers lift Stage One restrictions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, and the Idaho Department of Lands are lifting Stage One Fire Restrictions in eastern Idaho effective Friday.

The decision affects public land in nine eastern Idaho counties including Bannock, Bonneville, Bingham, Jefferson, Madison, Power, Oneida, and portions of Butte and Blaine Counties. Clark County enacted a new burn ban effective this week.

Lifting the restrictions leaves the public free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside designated campgrounds and recreation sites.

Even so, the region is still in "high" fire danger.

A BLM fire prevention order is still in effect, prohibiting the discharge, use or possession of fireworks, discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core, or tracer ammunition, or burning, igniting or burning explosive material, including exploding targets.

Many areas of Idaho still have fire restrictions in effect. You can find more information here or call the Fire Restrictions Hotline at 1-844-433-4737.