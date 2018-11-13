Public meetings set for Sage-Grouse plans

Ogden, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - Four public meetings are planned in Idaho over the next few weeks to review a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the Forest Service Sage-Grouse plan amendments, including one in Idaho Falls.

The draft was released in October, outlining Greater Sage Grouse plans in five western states, including Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah. The proposed changes were intended to improve the clarity, efficiency, and implementation of current sage-grouse plans, including their alignment with state plans.

The public meetings will feature information stations outlining key issues and the amendment comment process.

The Intermountain Regional Forest in Ogden announced the meetings are scheduled as follows:

Boise, Nov. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Trophy Room , 600 S. Walnut Street (enter through rear door);

Jerome, Nov. 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Idaho Fish and Game, 324 South 417 East;

Challis, Dec. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Challis Community Center, 411 Clinic Road;

Idaho Falls, Dec. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Caribou‐Targhee Forest Headquarters Office, 1405 Hollipark Drive.

You can find more on the draft EIS here.

