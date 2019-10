Pumpkin Fest coming to Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The New Sweden Farms Pumpkin Festival is taking place on October 18th and 19th.

Everyone is welcome to attend the festival.

It is at 3512 West 17th Street in Idaho Falls.

You can find corn mazes, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides and of course pumpkins.

The display will be open from 5 to 10 p.m.

The farm is open 6 days a week.

For more information on tickets and hours of New Sweden farms, you can click here.