Questions surround funding to improve dog park

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There are some misconceptions about how funding is being used for the Idaho Falls Dog Park.

The shelter, a non-profit facility serving all of East Idaho and located next door to the dog park, gifted the park to the city of Idaho Falls.

Last year, the city received a $100,000 donation from the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family, and it was reported some of the money would go toward upgrades and improvements to the dog park.

Some park regulars say they have not seen any changes, and fear the funding is running out.

The shelter says the city has separated a portion of the donation to help the park, and say so far, the money has gone toward replenishing the park with water for the dogs.

Posters hung at the park entrance say a clean-up scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. is in preparation for park renovations and invites visitors to join in the clean-up.

Representatives from the shelter, the city and Maeck Foundation will take part, and some visitors say they plan to use the opportunity to ask questions about park improvements while all three parties are present.