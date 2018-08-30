Rabbit Foot Fire reaches 14 percent containment

U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 8/30/18: The lightning-caused Rabbit Foot Fire, 22 miles N. of Challis, has burned 35,323 acres and has reached 14 percent containment.

Fire activity increased Wednesday due to warmer temperatures and less cloud cover. Winds and higher temperatures will likely increase fire activity this weekend, and potential for measurable surface spread exists.

All pre-evacuation zones in both Custer and Lemhi counties are in Level 1 status, which is the lowest level of alert.

Residents in these zones should maintain awareness of the potential for evacuations in the event of increased fire behavior and should have a plan for what to take and where they will go if evacuations become necessary based on changes in fire activity.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has reduced the area closure due to the Rabbit Foot Fire.

Areas west of Black Mountain ridge are now open to the public.

Silver Creek Road is open; however, the Morgan Creek Road remains closed between Rye Grass Pinnacle and Rooker Basin and NF108 road.

The area closure does cover parts of hunting units 28 and 36B.

Fire activity remained minimal Tuesday thanks to previous precipitation.

As of Tuesday morning, the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office reduced the Level 2 evacuations to Level 1 pre-evacuation notifications.

In Custer County, the Sheriff’s Office has lifted pre-evacuation notices for areas west of Highway 93 and south of Watts Bridge.

The Cabin and Ringle Creek Roads and all spurs that connect to those roads remain closed by the Bureau of Land Management’s Salmon Field Office.

UPDATE 8/27/18: The lightning-caused Rabbit Foot Fire, 22 miles N. of Challis, has burned 35,271 acres and remains 10 percent contained.

Firefighters continue improving indirect lines away from the main fire perimeter to the west and north of the fire. They will also work on strengthening containment lines on the southern edge, where about three miles of fire perimeter has been fully contained.

The Morgan Creek Road, along with all other areas and roads currently closed, will remain closed for the near future for the safety of firefighters and the public.

These closures are being constantly evaluated by fire managers and local agency officials. They will be reopened once there is certainty that the fire will not further impact them.

Notifications to be ready to evacuate have been issued to residents living in the Highway 93 corridor.

Level 2 evacuations indicate that residents should be prepared to leave quickly if there is a change in conditions.

Level 1 evacuations are a lower level and are meant to raise awareness of the potential for evacuations.

______

The lightning-caused Rabbit Foot Fire, 22 miles N. of Challis, has burned 34,844 acres and is now 10 percent contained.

An infrared flight occurred early Friday showing fire growth Thursday to be about 300 acres.

With fire weather expected to increase, there may be visible smoke to the public on Friday for the first time in a few days. Wind speeds will increase with gusts up to 34 mph.

A morning convoy has been occurring daily on Morgan Creek road in order to shuttle crews, supplies, and mail deliveries through the fire area and closure.

Firefighters scouted potential locations for additional contingency lines due to the expected increase fire behavior Thursday.

This is expected over the weekend due to rising temperatures and lower humidity levels.

Stage One fire restrictions remain in effect on National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, State and County lands.

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department will continue to notify residents regarding level 1 and level 2 pre-evacuations. Please contact the Sheriff’s department for any questions related to evacuations at (208) 756-8980.