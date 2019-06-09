Racing at the Pine Ridge Mall

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Racing through the parking lot is something many of us do when we're in a hurry or just trying to snag that last spot, but on Sunday, at the Pine Ridge Mall, people were actually racing through the parking lot.

This weekend, members of the Sports Car Club of America’s Eastern Idaho chapter invited anyone and everyone to come out and race.

“I would say my favorite part is definitely the driving," racer Jason Latimer said, "just going as fast as you can, seeing how much you can improve.”

Everything from Porsches and Chevys to go-carts graced the track, and believe it or not, “the go-cart is the fastest thing out here, by almost two seconds,” Latimer said.

Although the event is a time trial, the real goal is to have fun.

“That’s what it’s all about," Latimer said. "It’s just coming out, learning maybe how to drive your car a little bit faster, and have fun with all your friends.”

74-year-old Cal Craner has been racing for nearly 50 years with no plans to stop.

“Yeah, I’ll do it until they probably take my license away,” he joked.

Craner says he still gets a big adrenaline rush from the races and actually feels that people become better drivers participating in events of the sort.

“You learn how to handle the car," he said. "If the car starts to slide a little bit on you, you learn to correct it without overcorrecting, it makes you a better driver.”

Something he feels is extremely important for those who are new behind the wheel.

"It's not making racecar fanatics, but they'll learn. You do it an organized method, rather than out on the streets, getting in trouble and it may save their life."

Anyone with a valid license can participate in any vehicle, so long as it's safe and doesn’t have any loose items in it. If you don’t feel like driving, you can always just sign a waiver and ride along.