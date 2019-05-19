Rainy spring could cause increase wildfire for summer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) -

May is a wild-fire awareness month. The Bureau of Land Management spread awareness Saturday, by informing the public of fire hazards.

Fire officials gave advice on how to be “fire-wise” and how to protect your home from wildfires.

BLM says they are gearing up for the fire season by training new and veteran firefighters in rural Idaho. Since southeast Idaho has had a wet spring, there is more grass growth on southeastern Idaho’s terrain.

“When we get this good rain in the spring, we get a lot of growth,” BLM fire information officer Kelsey Griffee said. “So we’re going to have to see how much grass growth we get. All of that definitely fuels our wildfires here. So once things start drying out, we’ll probably see some fire starting up again.”

If you would like to be more “fire-wise” you can visit the Idaho fire website.