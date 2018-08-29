71-year-old hiker recovering after being struck by boulders

MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (AP - A 71-year-old Boise man is recovering after two boulders fell on him while he was hiking in the Sawtooth Mountains in central Idaho.



The Idaho Statesman reports Dick Ross suffered two broken legs Thursday when a refrigerator-sized boulder rolled over them.



He was also struck in the chest and pinned to the ground by a second boulder that was about the size of an ottoman.



He spent the night trapped under a boulder in an area southeast of Grandjean Peak until he was rescued Friday.



His wife, Brenda, told the Idaho Statesman Ross had been hiking with a friend for several days, but decided to return home early.



She says Ross underwent surgery on Friday and again on Monday.



It's likely he'll need additional surgery on his left leg.