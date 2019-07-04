Regional News

Boise man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman

By:

Posted: Jul 04, 2019 11:06 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 11:06 AM MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Boise man is accused of holding a woman against her will, assaulting her and threatening her with a knife.
  
The Idaho Statesman reports police arrested 26-year-old Brennden Rader on Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and resisting arrest.
  
Boise police say officers responded to a domestic dispute call at a business and found a woman who had been assaulted.
  
Police say Rader held the woman in a car for several hours.
  
Police say they found the car parked in an alley and Rader refused to exit.
  
Officers used a police dog to detain Rader.
  
He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into the Ada County Jail.
  

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories