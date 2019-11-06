Regional News

Boise woman dies after getting hit by vehicle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Boise Police Department says a 72-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street downtown.
 
The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Alice H. Kinberg of Boise.
 
Police say she was crossing Myrtle Street outside of a crosswalk Monday evening when she was struck by the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
 
No charges have been filed in connection with the accident, which remains under investigation.

