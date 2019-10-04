Disoriented hunter found in Wyoming, Montana mountains

MGN Online

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Wyoming authorities have located a hunter from Kansas after he was lost for days in the Bighorn Mountains.



The Billings Gazette reported Thursday 61-year-old Rudy Miller was reported missing Monday after splitting from his hunting group and not returning.



The Sheridan County sheriff's office says searchers from multiple state and county agencies found the man Wednesday.



Authorities say the multi-day search included efforts by a Wyoming National Guard helicopter, but was hampered by rain, snow and fog.



Authorities say Miller planned to head west toward the Black Mountain Lookout area, but he became disoriented by heavy fog.



The U.S. Forest Service, Sheridan County, Johnson County and Big Horn County Search and Rescue teams contributed to the search.



Miller was taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for precautionary measures.