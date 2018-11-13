Family: Father, son killed in massive barn fire

PROVO, Utah (AP) - Investigators say two people died in a large fire at Finch Family Farms in Provo.



The Daily Herald reports authorities have not released the names of the people who died Monday morning, but family members at the scene identified the father and son who were killed.



A family member, 17-year-old Tania Sierra, says her uncle, Marcos Sierra, and his 9-year-old son, Marcos Sierra Jr., died in the blaze.



Officials say the two had locked themselves inside one of the horse stalls using a padlock, possibly to spend the night.



Provo Fire and Rescue Capt. Dean York says the cause of the fire is undetermined due to multiple possible causes. Firefighters found evidence of a Bunsen burner and power extension cords in the area.



York estimates the 30-foot flames damaged around $300,000 in equipment, buildings and livestock.