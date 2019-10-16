Regional News

Fighter jets could fly lower in Idaho, Nevada and Oregon

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The U.S. Air Force wants to fly supersonic fighter jets at lower altitudes in lightly populated areas of southwestern Idaho, northern Nevada and southeastern Oregon to better simulate combat conditions.
 
The Air Force on Wednesday said it plans to prepare an environmental impact statement to study the idea and will hold meetings and take public comments through Nov. 25 to help shape the study.
 
Mountain Home Air Force Base in southwestern Idaho operates flights over portions of the three states.
 
The Air Force says allowing jets to fly lower will give crews training in low-altitude tactics and radar masking using mountainous terrain for survival.
 
The first meeting is Nov. 4 in McDermitt, Nevada. Later that week in Idaho, meetings are planned for Boise, Grand View, and Mountain Home.

