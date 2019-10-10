Former wrestling coach sues an Idaho college over firing

Pat Whitcomb

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A former northern Idaho college head wrestling coach has filed a lawsuit against the school in federal court after he was fired.



Coeur d'Alene Press reports Pat Whitcomb sued North Idaho College stating claims of discrimination, reputation harm, retaliation and misconduct.



Whitcomb believes he was fired for speaking out over possible rights and security violations the college committed against students and employees, not for academic integrity violations.



Whitcomb says the lawsuit seeks a jury trial, but doesn't ask for a monetary amount.



Officials say a tort claim filed last year estimated damages between $50,000 and $100,000.



College spokeswoman Laura Rumpler says the Coeur d'Alene-based college denies wrongdoing and is responsible for making sure the college's values aren't compromised.



Whitcomb coached more than 21 seasons before being fired in January.