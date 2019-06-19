Idaho crop insurance company to pay $3.48 million

MGN Online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A crop insurance company has agreed to pay a southwestern Idaho farming family $3.48 million following a lawsuit.



The Idaho Statesman reports in a story on Tuesday the Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho agreed to pay Nate and Kristin Pancheri for damage to their 2016 alfalfa seed crop.



A July 2016 storm damaged the crop. The Pancheris in their lawsuit said the insurance company grossly undervalued the damage.



A jury on June 10 agreed with the Pancheris.



The opposing parties then settled the punitive damages amount and avoided a second trial.



Sean Ellis of the Idaho Farm Bureau declined to comment.