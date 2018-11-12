Regional News

Idaho police: Man dead, woman hospitalized in shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police say an Idaho woman has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a man is dead after what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide at a Meridian home.
 
Meridian Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said in a prepared statement the dead man is the only suspect in the domestic violence shooting.
 
The shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. Monday. A family member who was present at the time said the 64-year-old woman had moved out of the house she shared with the 71-year-old man about two weeks ago, and they returned to retrieve some belongings.
 
The family member said that's when the man pulled the woman into a room and an argument ensued. The family member heard several gunshots and fled, calling police.

