Kayakers warned to watch for things falling from bridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Kayakers in southern Idaho are being warned to watch for any falling objects dropped from the Perrine Bridge near Twin Falls.



AWOL Adventure Sports owner Paul Mehni told The Times-News he warns kayakers not to linger under the bridge lest they get hit. He says he's found shopping carts and bowling balls in the water beneath the bridge, and hears about other things being tossed over the side. But Mehni says it's still rare for anyone in the water below to actually be struck by a falling object.



The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says there's only been one report of an object being thrown off the bridge this year, compared to three reports made last year. The reports involved rocks and a watermelon, and all the reports came from kayakers or others on the water.



Stewart says no one was on the bridge by the time deputies arrived.