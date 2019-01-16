Man dies after crashing into tree at Snowy Range Ski Area

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - A man died after he crashed into a tree at the Snowy Range Ski Area in southern Wyoming.



The Laramie Boomerang reports the man, whose name has not been released, crashed on an intermediate run Sunday. Aaron Maddox, the owner and general manager of the ski area, says "it's the first time this has happened here" and declined to detail the circumstances of the crash out of respect for the man's family.



No other information was released.