Man found dead on Wyoming rooftop identified

Posted: May 28, 2019 02:40 PM MDT

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming coroner's office continues to investigate the death of a man whose body was found on a rooftop.
 
Natrona County coroner's officials on Tuesday identified the man as 46-year-old Travis Lee Cureton.
 
K2 Radio reports Cureton's body was found Friday on the roof of some businesses in east Casper.
 
Casper police say they don't suspect foul play. Coroner Connie Jacobson says authorities have notified Cureton's relatives of his death.

