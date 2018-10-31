Police: Idaho resident fatally shoots home intruder
POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in northern Idaho say a preliminary investigation indicates a resident shot and killed a home intruder.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mitchell C. Payette died Monday near Post Falls.
Authorities say two people in their 20s were asleep in the home when they awoke to loud crashes downstairs, and found that Payette had broken in through a door.
Authorities say the resident told Payette to leave, but he refused and began advancing toward the resident, who opened fire with a handgun.
An autopsy has been performed, but toxicology results won't be available for six weeks.
No criminal charges have been filed.
Most Popular Stories
- Updated The US economy added 250,000 jobs in October
- Updated Election Day weather could be nasty in several key states
- Updated Armed police respond to central London stabbing
- Updated For 5th time in 3 days, kids hit at bus stop, police say
- Updated Obama will campaign for Gillum, Abrams as Trump picks up attacks