Police: Idaho resident fatally shoots home intruder

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 09:45 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 09:45 AM MDT

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in northern Idaho say a preliminary investigation indicates a resident shot and killed a home intruder.
 
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mitchell C. Payette died Monday near Post Falls.
 
Authorities say two people in their 20s were asleep in the home when they awoke to loud crashes downstairs, and found that Payette had broken in through a door.
 
Authorities say the resident told Payette to leave, but he refused and began advancing toward the resident, who opened fire with a handgun.
 
An autopsy has been performed, but toxicology results won't be available for six weeks.
 
No criminal charges have been filed.

