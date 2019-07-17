Regional News

Wyoming prison inmate dies after lengthy illness

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) - A 53-year-old inmate at a prison in southeast Wyoming has died after a lengthy illness.
 
The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Lorenzo Montez died at the state's medium-security prison in Torrington on Tuesday, and an autopsy has been ordered.
 
Montez was sentenced in November 2007 on two counts of immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a child and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Corrections officials did not release any details about his illness.

