Retirement community funds Alzheimer's research

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI/KIDK) -

A local retirement community is hosting a day of fun to raise money for a very serious cause.

The Lincoln Court Retirement Community enjoyed its second annual Friends & Family Carnival to support the Alzheimer's Association. With the help of local sponsors and vendors, the carnival was filled with activities for all ages to enjoy.

Last year, it was able to raise $2,500, and organizers hope to beat that this year.

Melissa Kemmerer, the event organizer, said: "We are trying to raise money for Alzheimer's to help with research. There is so much we can do to help with Alzheimer's and give the funding that is needed."

The funds the carnival raised will go to the Alzheimer's Association.

Lincoln Court holds different fundraisers throughout the year, and all the donations will be given in September.

It's not too late to support the cause.

If you would like to drop off a donation, you can do so by visiting the Lincoln Court location at 850 Lincoln Drive in Idaho Falls.