Rexburg judge in final cut for Supreme Court post

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Seventh District Judge Gregory Moeller of Rexburg is among four finalists to fill a vacancy on the Idaho Supreme Court.

The Judicial Council recommended Moeller, along with Amanda Brailsford, Rebecca Rainey, and Mary York to serve as the next Justice. The council interviewed nine potential candidates earlier this week.

Brailsford, Rainey and York are all lawyers in private practice in Boise.

The four finalists are being considered to succeed Justice Joel D. Horton, who plans to retire from the court on December 31.

It will be up to the Governor to name Horton's successor.