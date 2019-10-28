Missing BYU Idaho student found dead

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Rexburg Police report James Vasseur was found dead Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected.

___

Original Story:

A Rexburg man has been reported missing since last Thursday night.

Rexburg Police say James Spencer Vasseur is 5' 10" tall, 135 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, dark jeans, and possibly brown shoes. He does not own a vehicle and his cell phone has been turned off.

Anyone who may have seen him or may have any information about him, is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008.

