Missing BYU Idaho student found dead

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 08:17 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:24 PM MDT

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Rexburg Police report James Vasseur was found dead Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected.

Original Story:

A Rexburg man has been reported missing since last  Thursday night.

Rexburg Police say James Spencer Vasseur is 5' 10" tall, 135 pounds, with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short brown hair. 

He was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, dark jeans, and possibly brown shoes.  He does not own a vehicle and his cell phone has been turned off. 

Anyone who may have seen him or may have any information about him, is encouraged to call the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008.
 

