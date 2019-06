REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rexburg Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a theft on the BYU-Idaho campus on May 31.

According to police, the man took approximately 10 text books, with a value of $1,600 from a professor's office on campus.

Police also had the picture of a vehicle that may be associated with the suspect.

Anyone with any information about the man or the theft should contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3008.