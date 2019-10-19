The Big Idaho Potato is in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Friday is a historical day in Rexburg because for the first time, the Big Idaho Potato Truck has just arrived in town for Oktuberfest on Saturday at the Madison Country Fairgrounds.

It's going to be a fun event with inflatables, games, prizes, contests, and don't worry about getting hungry because everyone who attends will get the opportunity to wash, cut, fry and season fresh potatoes.

And the best part of all: it's all free.

Now, the weather is expected to get a little chilly Saturday night, but the events will take place in the heated indoor arena from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

You can view our tour of the potato truck below.