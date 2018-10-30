Getting to Bear World is about to get easier

Working on new Bear World exit from Highway 20

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Madison County has been working on a project to develop a frontage road near Yellowstone Bear World.

It would run from the Thornton Interchange to 430 West and would provide a new exit into Bear World.

The area sees a lot of tour buses and traffic, and this frontage road would help with congestion.

Right now, it is little confusing for visitors to find Bear World because they have to weave through a backcountry road that is not built to handle that kind of traffic.

The new road would be smoother, direct access and safer.

"I think it will make things easier, that's on accept of the frontage road," said Madison County Commissioner Jon Weber. "It's to safely move more traffic as our county continues to grow. It's also to spur economic development into the south part of the county. So its' a win-win for property owners and for Madison County."

The road is expected to be complete by next spring or early summer.