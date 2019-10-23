Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Rexburg

Man injured in officerinvolved shooting in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A man was shot early Tuesday morning involving a police officer in Rexburg.

Rexburg Police said the shooting happened at approximately 12:58 a.m.near the intersection of 2nd North and 2nd West.

Police said it appears the gunshot wound is not life-threatening and none of the officers were injured.

The East Idaho Critical Task Force is conducting an investigation of the shooting.

At this time, the names of those involved will not be released until a formal investigation has been completed.

No other information has been released.

This is the second police officer-involved shooting since Friday in eastern Idaho. Idaho Falls police were involved with a shooting that happened Friday night where a suicidal man was killed.