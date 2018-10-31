New kids discovery center in Rexburg

New kids discovery center

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new Rexburg business has created a kids discovery center.

Kidsburg, a Discovery Center for kids, is a hands-on children's center with a mission to enhance the lives of kids and enrich the communities it serves.

They believe every child deserves rich and diverse learning experiences and is committed to ensuring accessibility for every family.

"Kidsburg is a new area or new facility that we're putting together for families to come in and play during the winter," Rexburg Recreation Director Jeff Crowther said. "Not only play but to have kinda of a learning fun experience where they get to pretended and use their imagination and learn through play."

Kidsburg is still under construction, but doors will be ready to open by Wednesday for their grand opening.

They will also be hosting a free indoor community trick or treat carnival from noon to 4 p.m., and the entire community is invited.

Kidsburg is located in Rexburg off of 2nd East in the Rexburg Business Park at 275 Stationary Place.

You can learn more about Kidsburg HERE.