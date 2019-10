MGN Online

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Rexburg will be turning the water off in parts of the city for fire hydrant repairs Tuesday.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m., water will be shut off at 2nd North between 2nd East and 4th East and at Maple Drive & Linden Avenue near 2nd South.

Water will be turned back on as soon as work is completed.

Crews will try to have the water back on within a few hours, but it will depend on repair conditions.