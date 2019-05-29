Rigby asking for help with serious marmot invasion

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The city of Rigby is dealing with a serious marmot invasion and are asking the community for help.

A couple of weeks ago the Rigby Police Department tried to minimize the problem.

They've caught 64 marmots already but say it didn't make a dent in the population.

They would like to ensure the community that they are safely and humanely resolving the issue.

Now they are turning to the community for help.

Chief Sam Tower of the Rigby police said, "We decided to help the citizens along by getting these traps. If you catch one you can dispose of them any way that you see fit. If you don't have that inclination then an officer, when available, will come out and take care of it for you."

If interested in picking up a trap the Rigby Police Department would prefer that you do not call and instead drop by the department and pick one up.

Their address is 173 E Main St Suite #1, Rigby, ID 83442