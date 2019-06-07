Rindlisbacher named Idaho's Chief Engineer

ITD

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A long-time eastern Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) official has been named Chief Engineer for the agency.

Blake Rindlisbacher served as Assistant District Engineer in Pocatello for eight years before becoming District Engineer in Rigby in the fall of 2008. He was named an ITD Administrator in 2014.

The Chief Engineer is primarily responsible for resolving bid protests and contract claims, facilitating 129-thousand-pound truck-route designations, and state highway system adjustments. In addition to his Chief Engineer duties, Rindlisbacher will continue to lead the Highways' Headquarters Division, which includes Design/Traffic, Right of Way, Bridge, Environmental, ITIP Program Management Office and Planning.

"I love Idaho and working at ITD, and pledge to do my best in this new role," said Rindlisbacher, who grew up in Soda Springs. "I'm humbled by the appointment to Chief Engineer. I'll enjoy working with a strong team of people to provide a diverse set of services to ITD and the citizens of Idaho."

Rindlisbacher began his ITD career in Idaho Falls as an hourly employee in the summer of 1989. The following summer, he held a similar position in District 2. Rindlisbacher began his full-time career path when he graduated from the University of Idaho Civil Engineering program in 1991. Since then, he has worked in every Idaho highway district except District 1.