Boxing Ring stolen from Gate City Boxing Club

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Gate City Boxing Club has spent more than a week looking for answers after their ring was stolen.

The ring had been part of the club since the '80s and the club president says the incident has kept him up at night.

“We left practice at seven that night, last Wednesday night, we left at seven and it was stolen by ten," president Rob Chavez said. "So, they must have been watching while we were at practice or whatever they were doing.”

As of Friday, it’s been nine days since the historic ring was taken from outside the Pocatello gym. Chavez said the ring was loaded on a trailer so it could be transported up to the Idaho Falls area and lent to another boxing group.

“We’re doing a goodwill gesture to help this other team out and we get penalized by somebody who decides they want to steal our ring," he said," and that ring has a lot of history.”

Part of the club since 1983, the one-of-a-kind ring was crafted by Idaho Steel and has been under the feet of national and world champions.

It would cost about $9,000 to replace, but money isn’t the issue.

“We’re not worried about the monetary stuff, Chavez said. "It’s the memories of that ring and how it affects other teams in the state of Idaho and the kids.”

It’s also a ring that Chavez fought in as a kid.

“To replace it, there’s no value you can put on it, just too many memories," he explained.

Now, he’s focused on the upcoming season which it seems he’ll be starting without his ring.

“Between now and September 24, I’ve got to find myself a ring. And I hope I find my ring,” he said.

He hopes that the person who has the ring hasn’t scrapped it and will find a way to bring it back.

“You’re affecting more than Gate City Boxing, you’re affecting the community and other local communities," he said.

"Even from Utah, loyal people from Utah that come down here to box. Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, Oregon, they all come down there, they know that ring. It’s a specific ring, it’s one-of-a-kind. You can’t replace it, that’s all I'm saying, and just give it back to us.”

Chavez says the ring has been seen in the Blackfoot and Fort Hall area adding that local law enforcement agencies are on the lookout.

If someone does see a trailer with red white and blue poles, Chavez asks that you call the police instead of approaching anyone.