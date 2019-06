Water line project to affect local traffic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bybee Construction will begin work Thursday to install a new water line along 65th South in Bonneville County. This area is in the foothills east of Ammon.

The contractor says the work will be closed to thru-traffic between Redside Drive and Sagewood Drive while the job is underway. People using this route should find another way around.

The work will take about a week to complete.