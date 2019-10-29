US 20 reopened to traffic

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Update: 9:00 am

U.S. 20, west of Idaho Falls, has been reopened. However, Idaho State Police say there is still blowing and drifting snow and the Idaho Transportation Department has plows working in the area.



Several slide-offs have been cleared from the roadway.

Idaho State Police have blocked traffic on US 20, at milepost 293. This is the area between Argon National Engineering Lab Road and Croft Road, about 7 to 11 miles west of Idaho Falls.

Troopers report multiple slide offs and difficult driving due to winter storm conditions including drifting snow.

