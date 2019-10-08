Road work begins on Blackfoot bridge on I-15, exit 93

Bridge on I-15 near Blackfoot getting repaired

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For months, motorcyclists and drivers have been warned of the dangerous bridge on I-15 near Blackfoot.

Now, more caution signs are warning motorists of road work to temporarily repair the bridge on exit 93.

Idaho Transportation Department maintenance crews are repairing the bridge from Monday until Oct. 17.

“With the potholes and the accumulation of potholes, especially over the last year, what’s happening is when drivers, motorcyclists, even semi’s, any kind of motorists driving over this bridge, it’s very rough,” said Megan Stark, spokeswoman for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Crews will sandblast and resurface the bridge deck, replace guardrails and complete shoulder work.

The approximately $20,000 project is meant to temporarily fix the bridge until ITD can begin the bridge deck rehab project in the summer of 2020.

“We have a project planned to do a complete bridge deck resurfacing,” Stark said.

Construction will be focused on northbound I-15 from Oct. 7-9. Traffic will resume as normal after Oct. 9 until southbound construction starts. Then, southbound I-15 construction will be from Oct. 15-17.

“Crews have wanted to do this for quite some time, but with the amount of traffic that we have here, it’s a pretty invasive traffic control, so we had to really have our traffic control set up really well and our plan for doing these repairs well in advance,” Stark said.



Traffic will be affected as such:

Drivers can expect traffic delays for the duration of the project. Reduced speed limits will be in effect and traffic will be shifted over periodically to single-lane, two-way traffic. Click here to see the pdf explaining the traffic-control plans.

Oversized loads will need to use appropriate alternative routes as there will be a 12-foot lane restriction through the construction zone.

Exiting traffic into Blackfoot is advised to use Exit 89, which is the South Blackfoot Exit, as the main Exit into Blackfoot. Exit 93 will have varying ramp closures throughout the project.

Traffic pattern when work is being done N Bound side of I-15

While bridge repairs are under construction on north bound I-15 the traffic flow will be as such: North bound I-15 traffic will be shifted over onto south bound I-15 where traffic will flow as single lane two way traffic. The I-15 north bound OFF ramp will be closed. The south bound ON Ramp, Exit 93, will also be closed. Also, Exit 89 north bound ON ramp will be closed. North bound ON ramp Exit 93 will be open.

North bound traffic in route to Idaho Falls are advised to drive on US-91 and take Exit 108 to continue onto I-15 North. South bound traffic in route to Pocatello shall drive to US-91 and take Exit 89 to continue onto I-15 South.

Traffic pattern when work is being done S Bound side of I-15

When work is continued on I-15 south bound traffic flow will be as such:

During construction, South bound I-15 traffic will be shifted over onto north bound I-15 where traffic will flow as single lane two way traffic. The I-15 south bound ON ramp, Exit 93, will be closed. South bound off ramp Exit 93 will be open. The north bound ON and OFF ramp will be open. Travelers driving south from Blackfoot to Pocatello shall take US-91 to Exit 89 to continue on I-15 south bound.

Oversized loads will need to use the appropriate alternative routes as there will be 12 foot lane restriction through the construction zone. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to ITD Blackfoot maintenance shed or visit 511.idaho.gov for current road conditions & information.